High School Football Preview: Chenango Forks Blue Devils

Winning isn’t easy. However, one local football team makes it seem that way.

With their sustained success, it’s simple, don’t doubt Chenango Forks.

Chenango Forks DE/G Jon Goodspeed says, “We’re doubted every year. They’re saying oh this is Forks’ down year. But, we always find a way to step up, and get the guys where we need to be.”

In a sport like high school football, it can be hard to maintain success with players rotating out of the system on a year-to-year basis. However, one team has seemingly perfected that steadiness, Chenango Forks.

With the amount of success they’ve had over the last two decades, you could even call them a local dynasty. There are also some loose parallels to another well-known dynasty, a team that many people, unless you’re a fan of the them, are waiting to see drop off, that’s the New England Patriots.

I know what you’re thinking, but just hear me out. Since 2001, New England has won 16 division titles. Since that same year, Forks has captured 16 section championships. Since ’01, New England has appeared in 9 Super Bowls, while Forks has been to 11 state championship games. And most importantly, the Patriots have six Super Bowl titles, with Forks claiming five state titles in that span.

However, unlike the Patriots, the Blue Devils have a head coach who enjoys talking with the media, and Dave Hogan gave me some insight about this year’s team.

Chenango Forks Head Football Coach Dave Hogan says, “We’re a simple team, you know. We try to do all the little things right, that’s what we’re always looking for. I just think that they ask a lot of questions for clarity. They really, really do a great job of focusing on those things that are so important for us.”

Hogan also said the team is fully focused on this year’s goals.

Chenango Forks Head Football Coach Dave Hogan says, “They bought in early on, even over the summer. They’re working hard towards what the expectations are and stuff. Just doing a great job in that area.”

As with any team that wins a lot, there’s this air of anticipation for them to fall off a cliff one year and be done. However, the Patriots narrative continues here for Forks as they too have found ways year after year to win despite being doubted.

Chenango Forks DE/G Jon Goodspeed says, “We’ve always been a good team. So, people expect us to drop off after we lose our seniors. But, we always have guys that step up and be ready to come up to the plate and win games for us.”

Chenango Forks LB/FB Lucas Scott says, “We have awesome coaches, and we all work hard. From the first day of spring sports are over, everyone’s on the turf working out. So, and everybody wants it. Everybody cares. We all work really hard in the weight room.”

Chenango Forks TE/DE Matthew Paske says, “We put in a lot of time in the off-season. Our coach always tells us well, guys from other teams are doing this. Well, we have to do more than that. That’s how we stay on top.”

Despite everyone knowing what they’re working towards, the team is keeping their season goals hush hush.

Chenango Forks LB/FB Lucas Scott says, “Obviously, everybody, every team’s expectation is to win a state title. But, right now, our main goal is focus on week one and get the win.”

Chenango Forks TE/DE Matthew Paske says, “Usually, we try to go like a week at a time. But, the ultimate goal is state championship, obviously. But, we try to focus one week at a time.”

Chenango Forks DE/G Jon Goodspeed says, “We have it in the back of our minds. But, right now, we’re focused on one game at a time. Then, once the time comes, we’ll be ready.”

The Patriots won their 6th ring back in February. We’ll see come November if this Forks program will get their fingers fitted for ring number six as well.