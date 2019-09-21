High school football finals, 9/20/19

Plenty of other games going on tonight all over.

Here’s a check on the final scores.

Chenango Forks survives a scare on the road against Norwich.

The Blue Devils come away with a 28-21 win.

No final reported for the next two games.

The last update from this one was Chenango Valley led Ithaca 42-0 heading to the 4th.

And no score update at all for Groton and Deposit/Hancock.

However, some other finals we do have, Oneonta held off Johnson City at home, 28-26.

Sidney moved to 3-0 on the year with a 39-28 win over Greene.

Also staying unbeaten was Tioga as the Tigers rolled over Bainbridge-Guilford, 43-0.

Finally, Owego took care of business at home, beating Vestal 35-7.