High school football Class D Regionals preview: #1 Tioga vs #5 Dolgeville

VESTAL, NY – The first game of the weekend comes on Friday at 5 PM.

The Class D regional puts #1 Tioga up against #5 Dolgeville.

The Tigers are coming off a 48-20 win over Newark Valley en route to their 4th-straight section title.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils defeated Adirondack in the Section III final, 20-6, for their first title since 2017.

That year was the last time these two met in the state regionals, a 46-16 beat down by Tioga.

The winner will advance to the Class D semifinals next Friday at 3 PM at Cicero-North Syracuse, with Tioga looking to move on to the state semis for the 4th-consecutive season.