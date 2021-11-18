High school football Class D Regionals preview: #1 Tioga vs #5 Dolgeville

VESTAL, NY – The first game of the weekend comes on Friday at 5 PM.
The Class D regional puts #1 Tioga up against #5 Dolgeville.
The Tigers are coming off a 48-20 win over Newark Valley en route to their 4th-straight section title.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils defeated Adirondack in the Section III final, 20-6, for their first title since 2017.
That year was the last time these two met in the state regionals, a 46-16 beat down by Tioga.
The winner will advance to the Class D semifinals next Friday at 3 PM at Cicero-North Syracuse, with Tioga looking to move on to the state semis for the 4th-consecutive season.