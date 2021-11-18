High school football Class C Regionals preview: #4 Chenango Forks vs #2 Skaneateles

VESTAL, NY – First up at noon on Saturday, the Class C regional between #4 Chenango Forks and #2 Skaneateles.

The Blue Devils looked tremendous in their 34-6 win in the section final over previously-unbeaten Waverly last week.

That was the 9th-straight section championship for Forks.

As for the Lakers, they beat General Brown 35-14 to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

The last time these two met, the game came right down to the very last play.

Skaneateles scored from a yard out as time expired to win 27-26 in the 2018 regional round.

While they may be in a different class, Forks is aiming to repeat what they did in 2019 in Class B this year in Class C, and that’s win another state championship.

First, though, they need to advance.

The winner of this one is on to the state semis a week from Saturday at noon.