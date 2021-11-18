High school football Class C Regionals preview: #4 Chenango Forks vs #2 Skaneateles

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VESTAL, NY – First up at noon on Saturday, the Class C regional between #4 Chenango Forks and #2 Skaneateles.

The Blue Devils looked tremendous in their 34-6 win in the section final over previously-unbeaten Waverly last week.

That was the 9th-straight section championship for Forks.

As for the Lakers, they beat General Brown 35-14 to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

The last time these two met, the game came right down to the very last play.

Skaneateles scored from a yard out as time expired to win 27-26 in the 2018 regional round.

While they may be in a different class, Forks is aiming to repeat what they did in 2019 in Class B this year in Class C, and that’s win another state championship.

First, though, they need to advance.

The winner of this one is on to the state semis a week from Saturday at noon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Local News

More Local News