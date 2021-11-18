High school football Class B Regionals preview: #3 Maine-Endwell vs #1 Homer

VESTAL, NY – At 3 PM on Saturday, we have the Class B regional game featuring #3 Maine-Endwell and #1 Homer.

The Spartans won the Section IV championship for the first time since 2015 after blanking Owego 42-0.

The Trojans captured their first section title since 2017 last week when they beat New Hartford, 34-20.

The last time these two met in the playoffs came in 2014, a 27-10 win for M-E en route to their 4-straight state title.

The winner heads to C-NS for the state semifinals next Saturday at 3 PM.

The Spartans are eyeing a return to the semis for the first time since 2015.

