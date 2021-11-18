High school football Class A Regionals preview: #20 Union-Endicott vs #18 Christian Brothers Academy

VESTAL, NY – The Class A regionals at 8 PM on Friday will feature #20 Union-Endicott up against #18 Christian Brothers Academy.

The Tigers got their revenge on Horseheads with a 34-0 shut out of the Blue Raiders in the section championship last week.

CBA is back in the regional round for the first time since 2016 when they were in Class Double-A.

The Brothers knocked off #12 Indian River 61-26 in the section final.

It’s been awhile since these two have met in the postseason, going back to 2005 when CBA beat U-E, 24-13.

The winner of this one heads to C-NS next Friday at 6 in the state semifinals.

U-E is aiming to advance to the state semis for the first time since 2013 when they knocked off Carthage in the regionals.