High school boys lacrosse to hold section tournament beginning next week

More information has been released about high school sectional play.

This time, it pertains to boys lacrosse.

The sport will be holding a section championship tournament beginning next week.

This coming Saturday will be the tournament seeding meeting.

Play then begins next Tuesday, the 8th, with Class D quarterfinals.

All classes then get underway on Thursday the 10th with semifinal action.

And then with a weekend to rest, all 4 classes will hold their section championship game on Monday the 14th.

As is the case with baseball and softball, all games will be hosted by the higher seed.

To this point, we are still awaiting further information on a girls lacrosse tournament, though I have been told that will indeed be happening as well.