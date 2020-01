We’ll start with the boys rankings as Maine-Endwell sits at 20th in Class A at six and oh on the season.

Class B features two teams from Section IV with Seton Catholic Central rounding out the top 5 and the Oneonta Yellowjackets at number 11.

Three teams make the cut from Class C with Watkins Glen, Delhi, and Newfield ranking 12, 14, and 16 respectively.

And for Class D it’s Marathon at 7 and one on the year sitting at number 12 and South Kortright three spots behind at number 15.