High-flying Saints stop Warriors 79-58

BINGHAMTON – The high-flying top-seed Seton Catholic Central hosting #8 Chenango Valley.

Early on, corner three for Michael Bucko won’t go.

But, Marcus Dyes tracks it all the way, gets the rebound, and the put back.

Down the other way, Warriors with it.

Max Singer with a beautiful pass down to Henry Stroka, and the soft touch off the glass is good.

Riley Spencer gets in the passing lane there.

Scoops up the loose ball and lays it in for two.

He led C.V. with 18 points while Singer added another 15.

But, the Saints with too much firepower.

Great ball movement and Red Gallagher caps the play off with a bullseye from three.

Then, Red finds Brett Rumpel, and Brett Rumpel finds the basket. Nothing new.

More from Rumpel.

Swerves his way through traffic and finishes off the backboard.

Behind 38 points from Rumpel and another 20 from Dyes, Seton gets the win 79-58.

The Saints are on to the semis next Tuesday.

They will get Oneonta at 6:00 pm back on their home floor at S.C.C.