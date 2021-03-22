Hershey edges out Binghamton in OT, 3-2

HERSHEY, PA – The Binghamton Devils were in action Sunday in Pennsylvania as they took on the Hershey Bears.

The Devils jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a goal from Nolan Foote, his 4th of the year.

After Hershey tied it at 1, Graeme Clarke’s 4th of the season put the Devils back up by 1.

However, the Bears scored again with just over a minute to play and the goalie pulled to tie the game up.

Then, with less than a second left in overtime, Hershey potted the game-winning goal as they take this one, 3-2.

Evan Cormier was sensational in goal for Bingo, stopping 48 of the 51 shots on goal he was peppered with by Hershey.

The Devils are now off from game action until Friday as they return to Newark to take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7.