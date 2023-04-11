CORNING, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Boys Lacrosse team fell on the road in a battle of reigning section IV champions, 12-5.
Corning jumped out in front early to earn the momentum.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
