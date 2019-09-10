Hawks dominate Wildcats 8-0

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – To Wildcat Stadium for some more boy’s soccer.

Johnson City and Corning.

3-0 Hawks coming out of the half, but things escalated quickly.

Corning’s Didi Molingou comes flying in for the pretty goal.

Corning now up 4-0.

Few minutes later, Micah Cornfield fires it towards goal.

Initial stop is made by Jake Garey.

But, almost immediately, the ball ricochets back into the goal.

Molingou says it’s his, so let’s give it to him.

Hawks up 5-0.

And moments later, a Corning corner bounces around and it’s knocked in by Borna Eshraghi, who checked into the game no more than 10 seconds before that corner kick.

Clearly Corning’s day.

The Hawks all over J.C. by a final of 8-0.