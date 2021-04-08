Harpursville/Afton runs by Whitney Point 41-12 in Thursday matinee showdown

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Today we got a rare treat of some high school football outside of Friday or Saturday.

Thanks to spring break for schools this week, we had a matinee show down off Route 88.

The Harpursville/Afton Hornets welcomed in the Whitney Point Eagles for a 2 PM kick off.

First quarter, H/A with the ball.

The give on the counter to Brady Buttice.

He turns the corner, says no thank you to the Eagles tackle attempt, and gets into the end zone to start the scoring.

7-0 Hornets.

Next possession, the pitch out to Luke Merrill.

I lost track of him, but he doesn’t lose track of where he is on the field.

Finds the corner of the end zone, throws up the deuces as he scores his team’s 2nd touchdown of the game. 13-0.

Point trying to answer.

A botched handoff attempt, ball’s up for grabs, and recovered by James Craig.

Hornets take over.

Very next play from scrimmage, similar play call to Merrill’s last score.

This time, he shows off the speed again and takes it about 52 yards for another TD.

Hornets open up a three score lead, now 20-0 H/A.

Whitney Point with it again.

Bryson Smith’s pass connects with Alex Barnhart.

But, Barnhart coughs it up.

Recovered by Haiden Burns for H/A.

The Hornets then went on a lengthy drive that was capped off with yet another Merrill touchdown down the far sideline, dives for the pylon, putting H/A up 27-0.

The Eagles would score a couple of times, but the Hornets defense would clamp down as Harpursville/Afton gets the win, 41-12.