Harness racing set to return to Tioga Downs on May 1st

NICHOLS, NY – If you’ve been missing attending live sporting events, Tioga Downs has you covered beginning next month.

The casino resort is bringing back it’s harness racing to the track starting on May 1st.

However, as is the case everywhere else, there will be changes as to how Tioga Downs is able to operate with live spectators.

As of now, and in conjunction with the ever-fluid state guidelines, spectators must wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times, and they must present proof of a negative COVID test no more than 72 hours prior, or proof of vaccination.

Although their are still restrictions in place, Tioga Downs is just grateful to have spectators back in the stands.

“We are looking forward to Saturday immensely. This is going to be our biggest year in two years, which is very crazy to say. The phone hasn’t stopped ringing. We look forward to a huge crowd this Saturday. If everybody, basically, just abides by the rules, it’s going to be a great day of racing here,” says Regional Racing Operations Manager Brett Risi.

While the harness racing season gets underway this Saturday, that is also the day of the Kentucky Derby.

Risi said that they will run 4 races of their own before taking an hour break for people to take in the Kentucky Derby at around 6:50 before the action continues at Tioga Downs.