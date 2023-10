TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga Girls Soccer team won a back and forth, overtime game against Unatego, 6-5 in the opening round of the Section 4 Class C playoffs.

Trailing with less than 4 minutes left in regulation, Sophia Haney scored the game tying goal for the Tigers.

Haney later scored the game winner just over 1 minute into overtime.

Watch the highlights above!