BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies made it 5 wins in a row on Tuesday, beating New Hampshire 2-0 in the series opener.

Dom Hamel was strong on the mound, allowing 0 runs in 6.1 innings, striking out 7 in the effort.

The offense was led by JT Schwartz who went an impressive 4-4 with 1 RBI in the contest.

Schwartz had 5 RBI in 4 games since returning from an injury.

Recently acquired Luisangel Acuña went 0-4 in his Mets organization debut, but made a number of strong plays in the field.

Watch the highlights above!