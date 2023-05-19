HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Baseball team lost to Horseheads in the Class A semifinals, 1-0 in 10 innings.
Liam Hadfield was brilliant for the Spartans throwing 8 scoreless innings.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
