GREENE, NY – First round game in Class C as 7th-seeded Greene welcomed in 10th-seeded Spencer-Van Etten.

1st quarter, Olivia Kennedy finds Payton Yahner, and she flicks one in from just inside the free throw line.

Fast break here, and Yahner just takes it right to the basket for two on the lay in.

Here comes Kennedy now. She’s going to pick up two here as she goes coast-to-coast.

This time, Kennedy curls towards the perimeter, turns, and knocks down the long two.

Some different scorers here as Cassie Butler bounces it to Paige Estabrook.

She takes her time and then drains the short jumper.

Good passing by the Trojans here leads to a three from Butler on the wing.

Greene opened this game on a 12-0 run and were in complete control all night.

Greene goes on to win this one easily, 62-38.

The Trojans are on to the Class C quarterfinals where they’ll take on 2nd-seeded Union Springs.

Tip off for that one is Friday at 6 PM.