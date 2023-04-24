BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Monday was one of the most exciting nights of the year for sports in the area, with the 8th annual Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner taking place.

11 individuals and 2 teams were honored tonight for their accomplishments and contributions in sports to the Greater Binghamton area.

A sellout crowd of 500 people attended the dinner to support the inductees and to hear from featured speaker, the recently retired and legendary Syracuse Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim.

Prior to the start of the event, Boeheim spoke to the media and noted the support the area has always had for him and his program.

“It’s good to be in Binghamton, it’s a great support area for our program, always has been,” Boeheim said. “We have a ton of friends down here… It’s a great area, great Syracuse area, always has been.”

Boeheim also mentioned some personal friends that he has in the area and how good it was to see them.

In addition, there were a number of sports items available in a silent auction that ran throughout the night.

The list of inductees is below:

Tom Corgel (Basketball Coach – University of Scranton, Binghamton High School)

Ed “Fols” Folli (Baseball Coach – Springfield College, Binghamton University, Union-Endicott High School)

Sandy Stone Sestak Forbes (Golfer, SUNY-Cortland, Union-Endicott High School, Chenango Valley High School)

Bobby Gonzalez (Basketball Coach – Detroit Pistons, Seton Hall University, Manhattan College, Buffalo State College, Binghamton High School)

Maggie Gray (Sports Broadcaster – CBS Sports Radio, George Washington University, Binghamton High School)

Lou Howell (Professional Baseball Player & Coach – Syracuse Chiefs, Binghamton Triplets, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Susquehanna Valley High School)

Frank A. Lovuolo (NFL Football Player & Coach – New York Giants, St. Bonaventure University, Binghamton High School, Catholic Central High School)

Bridget (Baxter) Orchard (Softball Player & Coach – Villanova University, Fordham University, Binghamton High School)

William “Bill” Rich (Soccer Coach – SUNY-Broome Community College, Buffalo State College, Syracuse Central High School)

Bill “Stepo” Stepanovsky (Soccer Coach & Official – Binghamton University, Union-Endicott High School, Vestal High School)

Lura R. Wilson (Archer, Coach & Instructor – World Archery Center, Syracuse University, Greene Central High School)

Binghamton High School Patriots Boys Basketball Team 1984-1985 and 1985-1986.