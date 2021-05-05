Great pitching from the mound lifts the Spartans past the Tigers 2-1

ENDWELL, NY – Quickly to some softball.

Maine-Endwell hosting Union-Endicott.

1-0 in the bottom of the 5th until Amanda DeSantis slaps one into right field.

Melissa Demo rounds 3rd and is able to score to make it 2-0.

That was enough offense for Olivia Lewis as she was sensational in the circle.

Lewis struck out 16 Tigers and carried a perfect game into the 7th.

But, Tigers threatening here as Brianna Lee smacks one into centerfield.

In to score comes Elena Pasquale to make it a 2-1 game.

But, Lewis shuts the door one batter later.

Second-straight game with 16 K’s for Lewis as M-E wins it, 2-1.