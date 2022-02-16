VESTAL, NY – The men were at home inside the BU Events Center as they welcomed in UAlbany, the team right on their heels in the standings.

First quarter, Dan Petcash driving to the hoop. Gets the defender to bite, then goes up.

Jacob Falko hucks it across the court to John McGriff with the shot clock winding down. McGriff puts up a quick three and knocks it down.

Role reversal here as McGriff sends it for Falko. And Falko takes it all the way to the basket for two. Quiet night for Falko as he only finished with 6 points.

McGriff finished with 13 points, cooling off after a hot 1st half.

Tyler Bertram lit it up from downtown, hitting on 5-of-7 from deep to go for 21 points.

However, Jarvis Doles answered that with 21 of his own, including hitting a dagger three with 46 seconds left to put the Great Danes in front for good.

The Bearcats with a tough-to-swallow 68-67 home loss that saw them go scoreless in the final 3 minutes.

BU will be on the road for 3 of their final 4 regular season games, including their next one.

Binghamton heads to UMass Lowell on Saturday for a 5 PM tip off with the River Hawks.