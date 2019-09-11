Golden Bears trounce Indians 10-1

VESTAL, N.Y. – Now over to Dick Hoover Stadium.

The Vestal Golden Bears meeting up with the Owego Indians.

First half, and Emilia Cappellett showing off the wheels.

Cappellett buries the first shot of the game, and Vestal leads 1-0 twenty-three seconds in.

A few minutes later, and Albana Berjasevic finds twine to make it a 2-0 Golden Bears lead.

The attack continued.

Cappellett gets past a defender and nets her second of the game.

3-0 Vestal.

More from Emilia here.

First attempt is denied.

But, she sticks with it and what a boot!

Another hat trick highlight as Cappellett gets her third of the game. 4-0.

Now, Grace Harner tracks the ball down and fires it home.

5-0 the score.

Here, Capellett in front to Harner.

She corrals it and works it on over to Olivia McMahon for the score.

6-0 Vestal.

Jade Fenton had the lone goal for Owego as the Golden Bears win it, 10-1.