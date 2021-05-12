Golden Bears triumph over Spartans in girls lacrosse 10-7

VESTAL, NY – Marconi and her Vestal Golden Bears were in action later on at Dick Hoover Stadium as they hosted Maine-Endwell.

1st half, Vestal on the attack.

Hailey O’Donnell finds Ava Carlin who nets the game’s opening goal. 1-0 Vestal.

But, M-E responds.

Reagan McQuade spins and then puts one down low to tie the game up.

Same score, it’s Marconi with a free position shot, and she elevates for the goal.

Golden Bears up 2-1.

Same scenario here for M-E.

McQuade whistles a rocket into the back of the goal to once again tie the game.

But, it would be the Golden Bears offense that would eventually prevail as Vestal goes on to win, 10-7.