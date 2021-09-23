Golden Bears top Spartans on the volleyball court 3-0

ENDWELL, NY – The Vestal volleyball team hoping they can fair better as they were on the road to face Maine-Endwell.

Opening frame, ball is moved over to Aubrey Baker, who slams it over for the kill.

Off a Vestal serve, M-E handles it cleanly, and Aleciyah Brodley with a cross-court kill of her own.

Spartans looking for more. And it’s Brodley again. Another kill for her.

Vestal serve again.

This time, it’s Zoe Pilarchik. Emily Janik can’t come up with it so a service ace for Pilarchik.

Golden Bears and Spartans would battle back and forth throughout that first set.

Vestal would eventually grind out a 25-22 win.

In the end, the Golden Bears would take the next two 25-23 each, and win the match 3-0.