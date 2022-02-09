BINGHAMTON, NY – Over to Binghamton High School as the Patriots battled the Vestal Golden Bears.

2nd quarter, Mariah Luke at the far elbow. Turns the corner, pull up jumper hits and one. Nice play by the sophomore.

Vestal trying to get the ball in but Sa’Niya Glover with different plans. She comes up with the steal and the basket.

Down the other way. Olivia Muse kicks it out to Edna Kiefer, and Kiefer sinks the long three.

Then, Carmella DiRenzo down the lane puts one up that won’t go. But, she gets her own rebound and the put back.

More from DiRenzo here. Right through the paint again. Only this time, she gets the basket the first try.

This one came down to the final few possessions as Vestal goes on to win, 51-47.