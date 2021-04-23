Golden Bears stave off Black Knights 34-6

VESTAL, NY – Over to Dick Hoover Stadium as Vestal welcomed in Windsor.

And if you wanted more defense, then you got it!

Windsor quarterback Ethan Reed trying to take off.

But the other QB, Vestal’s Alex Thrasher tracks him down.

Thrasher under center now.

Vestal threatening to score, already up 21-0.

But, Thrasher’s pass isn’t going to make it to the end zone as it’s intercepted by Logan Colwell, and he’s going to turn in a pretty decent return before he’s dragged down.

Windsor looking to score before the end of the half.

Reed scrambles, nice throw but it’s through the hands of Kobe Dela Cruz, off his helmet, and Aidan Brunetti is there for the pick.

First drive for Vestal in the 2nd half now and Liam Nealy flicks the truck stick on that run.

Powers his way into the end zone and the Golden Bears open up a 28-0 lead.

Windsor’s offense could not break through for awhile.

Twice on the doorstep in the 3rd but denied.

A sack there for Justin Bennett.

And then Reed’s pass is swatted down by Kyle Bennett on 4th down.

The Black Knights would eventually score, but this one was all Vestal as they win 34-6.