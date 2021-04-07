Golden Bears sink Spartans in girls volleyball 3-0

ENDWELL, NY – Final stop of the night was at Maine-Endwell High School as M-E volleyball hosted Vestal.

Tail end of the first set.

That’s Vestal’s Anna Tiberia going up.

Her hit catches a Spartan by the net so she picks up a kill.

M-E looking to respond, and I’d say that’s a heck of a response from Annabella Regan.

Big time kill for her.

Spartans in front, and that service ace by Ashlynn Rutkowski certainly helps.

However, Vestal comes storming back to tie the set and while that serve from Zoe Keesler barely gets over the net, it still counts.

Vestal in front.

Second set, great dig by Lauren Cropp.

The bump by Karson Smith, and then perfect placement by Tiberia for the kill.

Vestal would take the first set, 25-22.

The Golden Bears would follow that up with a win in the second set, 25-19.

Vestal would then go on to take the third set as well, 25-22, and win the match in straight sets, 3-0.