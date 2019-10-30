Golden Bears run away with Class B semifinals win over Indians 8-0

VESTAL, N.Y. – The Vestal Golden Bears and the Owego Indians meeting for a trip to the Class B section championship on Saturday.

Early on, Vestal’s offense buzzing.

But, Owego’s goalie Sarah Haskell was up to the task.

Nice kick save there.

Then, later, Golden Bears on the attach again.

Big shot, but Haskell with another big stop.

However, the Vestal offense finally broke through.

Darby Matthews in front to Kaitlyn Warobey and she slings it home.

The first of many for Vestal, it’s 1-0.

Not even two minutes later, off a corner.

Sam Schaffer sends it towards goal, and a tremendous re-direct by Meg Barnard.

Make it a 2-0 Vestal lead.

And they weren’t done yet.

Grace Haven’s shot denied.

But, she sticks with it and gets off another shot that’s tipped in by Alyssa Newman. 3-0 now.

The Golden Bears would keep the offense rolling as they would take this one, 8-0.

So, it’ll be Vestal and Afton/Harpursville for the Class B section championship on Saturday.

That one will be at 5:00 pm right back at Dick Hoover Stadium.