Golden Bears pick up home win over Wildcats 60-53

VESTAL, NY – Wrapping up the night at Vestal High School.

It’s the Golden Bears taking on the Johnson City Wildcats.

First quarter, Maddie Conlin alone in the corner, and she buries the three.

Then, Emma Lewis down to Carlin Reyen in the paint.

One dribble, and the left hand shot is good.

Conlin works it to Lizzie England on the wing.

England let’s it fly and that’s good.

Then, England again for three.

Vestal started the game on an 11-0 run.

But, the Wildcats would claw their way back.

Maddy Garey to Maddie Akulis.

Touches it in off the window.

Brooke Ladd feeds Emily Marshall in the paint.

She goes up for the basket and draws the foul.

Akulis kicks it out to Claudia VanDyke from deep, and nothing but net there.

It took overtime, but the Golden bears are able to pick up the win, 60-53 is your final.