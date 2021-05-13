Golden Bears pick up a 12-9 win over Blue Raiders

VESTAL, NY – Wrapping up the night at Dick Hoover Stadium with a game between 2 perennial powerhouses in the state, Vestal and Horseheads.

1-0 Horseheads until Alex Thrasher releases that shot.

A rocket that ties things up at 1.

Blue Raiders quick to respond though.

Parker Winkky finds Alex Johanson in front and he finishes things off to make it a 2-1 Horseheads lead.

But, don’t poke the bear.

That’s long stick middie Zach Stirpe stretching the field and tallying a goal.

Vestal ties things at 2.

More from the Golden Bears now as the ball is worked to Sammy Baek, and he goes low far side to put Vestal in front, 3-2.

Horseheads not backing down though as it’s Winkky getting another helper as Domanik West gets the goal. 4-3 Vestal.

Another tight game, but it’s the Golden Bears who get the last laugh, or roar, as they pick up a 12-9 win over the Blue Raiders.