Golden Bears halt Indians 3-1

VESTAL, N.Y. – Final stop was at Dick Hoover Stadium.

Vestal up 1-0 on Owego when Brennan Farr fires one on goal.

Save made by Hunter Sisson.

Later, Sean Lewie goes down field for Farr, and this time, Brenna buries it.

He goes Farr side (pun intended) for the goal and it’s 2-0 Vestal in the second half.

Golden Bears looking for more.

Joe Capodaglio chases it down and scores in the same spot.

Then, the best celebration I’ve seen here.

Capodaglio with serious style points to go along with the goal.

3-0 Vestal.

Owego not going down without a fight though.

Jace Riegel in alone and scores.

The Indians with a little hope late.

However, the Golden Bears would shut things down the rest of the way as Vestal wins it, 3-1.