Golden Bears gut out win over Hawks 65-61

VESTAL, NY – The Golden Bears hosting the Corning Hawks.

Second quarter, Taferi Carty finds Andrew Carr on the wing, and give him all three of those.

Down the other way, ball is worked to Jalen Henderson in the corner.

Nothing but net there.

Final seconds of the half now.

Carr tries for a corner three. Won’t go.

But, Sean Lewis gets the rebound and hits the turn around jumper at the free throw line as time expires.

Nice way to send the team to the locker room.

Second half, and the back-and-forth battle continues.

Pretty finish by Aidan Chamberlin.

Draws the foul, and one. He’s fired up.

But, the Bears were up to the task tonight.

Nice drive and basket for Carty.

This one came down to the finish, and the Golden Bears gut out a 65-61 home win.