Golden Bears edge Warriors 60-57

VESTAL, NY – Over at Vestal High School, the Golden Bears welcoming in Chenango Valley on Senior Night.

Vestal ball and it’s worked up top to Tafari Carty.

He lets it fly from down town, gets a fortuitous bounce but it counts for three all the same.

Good ball movement here.

Sean Lewis to Danny Harding and then to Daniel Ojo, and Ojo with the nice, easy finish.

Great defense here as Rory Thompson rejects Lewis trying to drive in. Big time block.

Down the other way, Max Singer, a quick in to Henry Stroka who finishes with the right hand.

Then, Stroka kicks it out to Dom Testani, and the lefty sinks the long two.

But, it was Vestal’s senior night and the seniors went to work.

It’s Carty again.

Creates some space, and sinks the fade away jumper.

Then, Andrew Carr decides to test out his range, and he has some.

He connects from deep.

Another senior in Sean Lewis bodies up his defender and finishes while getting the foul.

Speaking of finishes, the Golden Bears finish their regular season with a 60-57 win.