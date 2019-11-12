Golden Bears defeat Golden Knights in Class B Field Hockey Regionals 3-0

VESTAL, N.Y. – The final game Saturday was the Class B regional.

Holland Patent taking on the host, Vestal.

The first half was all about chances for Vestal.

There, Darby Matthews is denied by Ella Buchanon.

Then, Kaitlyn Worobey to Grace Haven point blank.

But, Buchanon with the save off the tip-in attempt.

Buchanon standing her ground here.

Stops not one, not two, but three shots from Matthews in front.

Naturally, once I left at halftime, the Golden Bears offense roared to three second half goals.

Vestal wins 3-0.

The Golden Bears will face the defending state champions, Garden City, in the semifinals, also Saturday at Williamsville North.

