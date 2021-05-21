Golden Bears defeat Blue Devils in dominant fashion 12-5

VESTAL, NY – Next stop of the night was at Dick Hoover Stadium for a big time showdown between Vestal and Chenango Forks.

Opening frame, Zach Stirpe with the pump fake, weaves, and the long stick coming in handy as he goes way up high and down for the goal. 1-0 Vestal.

Alex Thrasher with the spin move to his left and the bouncer goes up and under the bar. Now 2-0 Golden Bears.

Forks trying to answer.

Pass connects to Tyler Hayes.

Tough play but Hayes able to find twine and the Blue Devils cut the lead to 1.

Bears on the attack again.

Ball springs free.

Stirpe finds it, winds up, and rockets it home.

Nice celebration too. 3-1 Vestal.

5-1 here and this is about as pretty a goal as you’ll see.

Thrasher goes behind the back, over the shoulder for the goal.

Bears fired up as they carried a 6-1 lead into the locker room.

Vestal kept the scoring coming the rest of the way too as the Golden Bears would go on to win in dominant fashion, 12-5.