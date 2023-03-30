ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Girls Lacrosse team won their first game of the season, beating Union-Endicott 7-4.
The Golden Bears controlled the second half, expanding their lead to secure the win.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Girls Lacrosse team won their first game of the season, beating Union-Endicott 7-4.
The Golden Bears controlled the second half, expanding their lead to secure the win.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now