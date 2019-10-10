Girl’s high school soccer rankings, 10/9/19

Let’s take a look at the girls soccer rankings.

Only Corning ranked in Double-A at 18.

Maine-Endwell also the lone Section IV team in their class, as the Spartans move up to #10 in A.

Class B and Waverly up one to four.

Oneonta and Chenango Forks go back-to-back at eight and nine respectively to round out the class.

Unatego stands alone in Class C for the area at number seven.

And in D, Schenevus slides up to two, Roxbury jumps up five spots to seven, and Cherry Valley-Springfield falls back to 11th.

