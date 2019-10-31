Girl’s high school soccer rankings, 10/30/19

Let’s check out this week’s girls state rankings.
In Class Double-A, Elmira is 18th.
They’ll face Ithaca in the section championship Saturday.
In Class A, Maine-Endwell is 4th and await Vestal for the section title.
Class B has Chenango Forks 3rd, Waverly 6th, and Oneonta 12th.
The Blue Devils and Yellowjackets face off in the championship Saturday.
Unatego is 2nd and Elmira Notre Dame is 15th in Class C.
Unatego faces either END or Groton in the section final.
And in Class D, Schenevus is 2nd, with Cherry Valley-Springfield 8th and Marathon 15th.
However, Marathon upset Schenevus Tuesday to advance to the section championship against CV-S.