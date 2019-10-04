Girl’s high school soccer rankings, 10/3/19

Let’s check out this week’s New York state girl’s soccer rankings.

Corning jumps into the rankings this week in Class Double-A.

The Hawks sporting a 6-2-1 record.

As you already saw, Maine-Endwell ranked 13th in Class A.

The Spartans are now 11-1 overall.

Four Section IV teams from Class B.

Waverly leading the way at number five.

Oneonta finds it’s way into the rankings following their upset of Chenango Forks last week.

And for that, Forks slides from number one all the way to 12th.

Dryden also backpedals as they go from 13th last week to now 17th.

The rest of these teams all have undefeated records.

Unatego is the only team from Class C, as they sit at number nine.

And in Class D, Schenevus is up one spot to 3rd.

Cherry Valley-Springfield also moves up one place to 5th.

And Roxbury is inserted into the rankings at 12.