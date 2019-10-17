Girl’s high school soccer rankings, 10/16/19

Let’s check in on the state girls soccer rankings.

The first two teams were the same we saw battle in the STAC semifinal game Tuesday.

Elmira is 17th in Class Double-A, while Maine-Endwell is 10th in A.

Waverly moved up two spots to 2nd in Class B.

Also on the move is Oneonta up to 4 and Chenango Forks to 8.

Forks and M-E will face off in the STAC finals Thursday at 6:30 pm at Blue Devil Stadium.

Only one team in Class C and it’s Unatego at five.

And in Class D, Schenevus remains 2nd, Cherry Valley-Springfield jumps up to 8.

Margaretville moves into the rankings at 11, while Roxbury slides down to 13.