Girl’s high school basketball state rankings, 1/30/20

The latest New York state girl’s basketball rankings dropped a couple days ago.

Elmira sits inside the top 10 in Class Double-A at nine.

In Class A, Maine-Endwell moves on up to 4th this week.

Class B now, and Newark Valley is in the nine spot, with Oneonta 10 spots back at 19.

Class C has Unatego at four, Newfield at 10, Watkins Glen 16th, Delhi 18th, and Deposit/Hancock 20th.

And finally, Class D, Franklin is 7th, South Kortright is 9th, Cherry Valley-Springfield 15th, Hunter-Tannersville 17th, and Stamford is 20th.

