Girls high school basketball state rankings, 1/21/20

Sticking with girl’s basketball, let’s check in on the latest New York state rankings.

Only one team each in Classes Double-A and A, as Elmira is up three spots to 9th this week, while Maine-Endwell moves up one spot to 5th.

Two teams ranked in Class B, with Newark Valley jumping up five to number nine.

Meanwhile, Oneonta moved all the way up from 24th to 17th this week.

In Class C, Unatego remains in the five spot, and Newfield stays put at number 10.

Watkins Glen slid up one spot to 19, Delhi is now 21st and Deposit/Hancock is now 23rd.

And in Class D, South Kortright is still 3rd, Cherry Valley-Springfield pushes up to 11th, one back is Franklin at 12, Hunter-Tannersville slides down to 14th, and Downsville drops to 19th.