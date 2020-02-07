Girl’s high school basketball rankings, 2/6/20

Let’s check out the latest edition of the New York state rankings.

Elmira moves up this week to number 8 in Class Double-A.

And Maine-Endwell is on the ascent as well, rising up to 3rd.

In Class B, Newark Valley is up to 7th, while Oneonta sits 10 back at 17th.

Class C has four Section IV teams featured as Unatego is 3rd, Newfield is 10th, Delhi is 16th, and Deposit/Hancock is 18th.

Finally, Class D with four reps as well.

Franklin is 6th, Cherry Valley-Springfield is 9th, South Kortright is 11th, and Stamford is 16th.