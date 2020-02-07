1  of  5
Closings
Athens Area Schools Northeast Bradford Sayre Area Schools Tompkins Cortland C.C. Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga BOCES

Girl’s high school basketball rankings, 2/6/20

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Let’s check out the latest edition of the New York state rankings.

Elmira moves up this week to number 8 in Class Double-A.

And Maine-Endwell is on the ascent as well, rising up to 3rd.

In Class B, Newark Valley is up to 7th, while Oneonta sits 10 back at 17th.

Class C has four Section IV teams featured as Unatego is 3rd, Newfield is 10th, Delhi is 16th, and Deposit/Hancock is 18th.

Finally, Class D with four reps as well.

Franklin is 6th, Cherry Valley-Springfield is 9th, South Kortright is 11th, and Stamford is 16th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now