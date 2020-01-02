Girl’s high school basketball rankings, 1/1/20

Now, for the girl’s side of things, and unlike the boy’s rankings, there is a Class Double-A team here and it’s Elmira at 13.

To Class A and only Maine-Endwell showing up for Section IV as the Spartans remain 19th.

In Class B, Oneonta is up three positions to number 6.

Norwich slipped six spots from 4th to 10th this week after their first loss.

And Newark Valley bumps up two spots from 24th to 22nd.

Unatego crawls up a spot to 6th this week in Class C.

Newfield also moving on up to 12th.

Watkins Glen goes from 23rd to 22nd, and Delhi drops four spots to 25th.

South Kortright is the highest-ranked Section IV team in Class D at number 3.

Behind them at 11 is Franklin, Hunter-Tannersville at 15, Stamford 16th, and Cherry Valley-Springfield is 18th.