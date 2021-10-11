Georgia Bulldogs capture #1 spot in week 6 of the College Football AP poll rankings

It was another crazy weekend in the world of college football, and with it came the rise of a new number 1 team in the land.

That’s right, the defending national champions, Alabama, are out of the top spot following their upset loss to Texas A&M.

So, here’s a look at the new AP Top 10 teams following Week 6.

The new number 1 this week is fellow SEC team, Georgia.

The Bulldogs are coming off a win over #18 Auburn.

Up to #2 this week is Iowa in the wake of a win over-then #4 Penn State.

That was the 2nd win for the Hawkeyes over a top 10 opponent this season.

3rd this week is Cincinnati.

The Bearcats followed up their upset victory at Notre Dame 2 weeks ago with a thumping of Temple, 52-3.

And back into the mix for the College Football Playoffs now is Oklahoma as the Sooners are 4th following their comeback win over Texas.

Alabama drops down to 5th following their loss. The Crimson Tide get Mississippi State next.

Ohio State moves up a spot to 6th this week. The Buckeyes will take on Indiana this week.

Penn State slides back to 7th after nearly knocking off Iowa. The Nittany Lions have Illinois next to tune up for Ohio State a week later.

And they’ll get this time a few weeks later as Michigan is 8th this week. The Wolverines will take on Northwestern next.

Behind them is Oregon, with the Ducks coming off a bye week following their loss to Stanford.

And welcome to the top 10 Michigan State.

Sparty was just on the outside last week, and got in following a convincing win over Rutgers.

Watch out though, an undefeated Kentucky team is right behind them after moving up 5 spots.

The Wildcats get #1 Georgia this week and will try to earn their spot in next week’s top 10.