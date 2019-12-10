GBSC hosts Rose Lavelle, Andi Sullivan Soccer Clinic over the weekend

BINGHAMTON – Over the weekend, the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex welcomed in about 200 kids for a soccer clinic hosted by two very special guests.

Inside the bubble, kids between the ages of 6 and 18 worked on their soccer skills along side two members of the United States Women’s National Team.

Midfielders Rose Lavelle and Andi Sullivan helped run a two-day clinic Saturday and Sunday.

The two made their way around the camp, interacting and participating in drills with all those in attendance.

This is nothing new for the clinic to have some big names in partnership.

In the past, soccer legends such as Sydney Leroux, Mia Hamm, and Abby Wambach have all been a part of this clinic.

Following in their footsteps and helping grow the sport for the next generation is something Andi Sullivan is very proud of.

“I think it’s great to be considered to be a part of those awesome players who have come here before because I know when I was a kid, I looked up to them. So, now, to get to do that to younger players, I’m so honored and excited to get to do that. I hope that one day, some of the kids here will come and be the pro at this camp,” she says.

Sullivan and Lavelle both took part in camps like these when they were younger.

Now, Rose is thankful that she can give back to the sport that has helped shape her life.

“Yeah, it’s always super fun. I always say it’s been cool how it kind of comes full circle, because I was in their shoes at one point. I always really looked up to the national team players. So, it’s been cool to be able to come back and kind of help teach, and hopefully inspire, you guys to be here we are one day. I think there’s a lot of great players out here. It’s been fun so far,” said Lavelle.

Over the course of the two days, all those who attended were able to learn skills from the two pros, get plenty of pictures and conversation time, as well as some memorabilia from the clinic.

Based on the answers and reactions I got from some of the kids, it looked like everyone learned a little bit but, more importantly, everyone had fun.