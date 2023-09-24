BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Game 1 of the Eastern League Championship Series between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Erie SeaWolves has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 5:35 p.m., has been rescheduled for Monday at 6:05 p.m.

The Rumble Ponies say all tickets for Sunday’s game will be good for Monday.

Gates are going to open at 5 p.m.

The Rumble Ponies will be on the road for the remainder of the best of 3 championship series.

Binghamton is looking to win the first championship for the franchise since 2014.