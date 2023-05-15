ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – With the school year winding down, many seniors who are college bound in the fall are deciding where they will be furthering their academic careers and for some, their athletic careers as well.

Monday, one of the area’s top Boy’s Lacrosse players signed his National Letter of Intent to play at the next level.

Maine-Endwell’s Gabe Thompson signed on to play at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) next year.

Thompson has been a member of the Spartans Varsity Lacrosse team since he was in eighth grade.

After everything was made official, Thompson spoke on how it felt to sign and why NJIT was the right choice for his.

“Oh, it definitely feels good,” Thompson said. “I’ve been working at this a long time and to finally do it, it’s a good feeling… The distance was great, the coaches, environment, everyone down there, even the team. It kinda felt like a second home down there.”

Local lacrosse fans will still get to see Thompson play a few more times, sectional playoffs are coming up for the Spartans and NJIT is a member of the America East, alongside BU, so Thompson will matchup against the Bearcats a few times throughout his career.

Congratulations to Gabe and his family on the achievement.