Happy St. Patrick’s Day. I’ve been waiting to break this bad boy out for a while now.

And after having most of the week off to prepare, 4 Section IV basketball teams are ready to break back out onto the court Friday in the New York state tournament.

With trips to the state championship game on the line in 4 different games, it should be a very exciting day in the Capital Region.

We have 2 games in both the boys and girls tournaments. Starting with the boys, and both games being played inside the Cool Insuring Arena.

The first game of the day will be at 9:30 in the morning and it is one of the Class D semifinals. #2 South Kortright will battle #3 Heuvelton of Section 10.

The winner of that game will face the winner of the other semifinal match-up between Prattsburgh and O-E/St. Johnsville Saturday for the state championship at 5:15.

Then, at 1, it’s one of the Class C semifinal games as #4 Newfield faces #1 Pierson from Section 11.

Whoever advances from that game will get either Salamanca or Stillwater in the state title game on Saturday at 7.

Now to the girls side, and two semifinal games as well, both at Hudson Valley Community College.

At 1:30, #13 Corning takes on #3 Bishop Kearney of Section 5 for a trip to the Class Double-A championship.

The winner will then square off with either Baldwin or Cicero-North Syracuse in the title game Saturday at 7.

Lastly, we have the 1st of 2 Class D semifinal match-ups. This one features #2 Franklin and #4 Sherman of Section 6. Tip off for that one is at 6:15.

Whoever comes out on top there will face the winner of Copenhagen and Hartford Saturday at 8:45 for the state championship.