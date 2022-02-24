Now, here’s a look at the games that are still on for Friday evening as of now. All games starting at 6.

In Class A, 2 semifinal games.

#1 Maine-Endwell will host #4 Union-Endicott while the 2-seed Johnson City takes on the 3-seed Vestal.

To Class C now and quarterfinal action on Friday.

The top seed, Newark Valley faces 8th-seeded Southern Cayuga.

Unatego hosts Edison in the 4-5 match-up.

#3 Delhi gets #6 Moravia.

And 7th-seeded Greene heads to 2nd-seeded Union Springs.

And after the schedule shuffle, only one Class D game on Friday and it will determine who faces advances.

4th-seeded Odessa-Montour hosts 5th-seeded Schenevus.